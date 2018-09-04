JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Canada's Oxford battles Blackstone for Australia property with $2.4 billion Investa offer
Business Standard

Indian shares end lower for second day as rupee slide continues

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, dragged down by banks and consumer stocks, as the rupee extended declines to a record low and oil prices rose sharply.

The rupee, which tumbled to a record low of 71.54 on the dollar on Tuesday, is Asia's worst performing currency so far this year due to higher oil prices, turbulence in emerging markets and simmering global trade tensions.

The broader Nifty fell 0.54 percent to 11,520.30, while the Sensex ended 0.4 percent lower at 38,157.92.

HDFC Bank Ltd and State Bank of India fell 1.1 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively, while consumer goods stock Hindustan Unilever Ltd dropped 2.8 percent to its lowest close since July 19.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 15:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements