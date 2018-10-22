Global sugar supply to see 710,000-tonne deficit in 2018-19: Report

The global supply balance is expected to swing to a deficit in the 2018/19 season, a change from earlier forecasts for another year of surplus, Sao Paulo-based consultancy said on Monday.

now sees a 710,000-tonne supply deficit, compared to a previous projection for a surplus of 3.68 million tonnes, for the period between October 2018 to September 2019.

"What caused this revision is ultimately revaluations for production in 2018/19 and the outlook for Brazil's center-south crop," Datagro's told reporters during a webcast. He cited expected lower production in India, Europe, Russia, and the

If confirmed, the figure would mark one of the largest swings ever in the global market supply, after a massive surplus of 8.35 million tonnes in 2017/18.

The consultancy again cut its estimate for Brazil's center-south output this year - to 27.29 million tonnes, from 27.93 million tonnes previously, due to expectations for higher-than-anticipated use of cane to produce ethanol.

Mills in have sharply turned to ethanol production to take advantage of better financial returns than those seen in sugar sales.

raised its estimate for ethanol production in the centre-south by 400 million liters, to 30.5 billion liters.

" consumed 11.5 billion liters of hydrous ethanol in the period from January to August, 41.8 per cent more than in the same period last year," Nastari said.

The vast majority of cars in can run on both gasoline and hydrous ethanol, but the biofuel is cheaper.