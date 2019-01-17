Hitachi freezes UK nuclear project as energy supply crunch looms

By and Yamazaki

LONDON/TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's decided on Thursday to freeze a 3 trillion yen ($28 billion) nuclear power project in Britain, dealing a blow to UK plans for the replacement of ageing plants.

Hitachi's UK unit failed to find private investors for its plan to build a plant in Anglesey, Wales, which was expected to provide about 6 percent of Britain's

"We've made the decision to freeze the project from the economic standpoint as a private company," Hitachi said, adding that it had booked a write-down of 300 billion yen.

Hitachi said the company could seek to withdraw completely from the project and sell the Horizon unit, depending on discussions with the

Hitachi shares have risen 13 percent since Japanese media first reported the possible suspension last week.

The Japanese company had urged the to boost financial support for the planned power station.

Higashihara, however, denied that turmoil over Britain's impending exit from the had any impact on Hitachi's decision to freeze the project. People close to the matter had previously said it had limited the government's capacity to devise plans.

The withdrawal of the could leave the nuclear newbuild industry open to Russian and Chinese state-owned companies as Western private firms struggle to compete.

China's Nuclear Services, an industrial partnership between Nuclear Power Corp (CGN) and French utility EDF, plans to make a number of investments in Britain's nuclear power sector, most notably the Hinkley Point C project in

China's CGN told it would bring forward plans to build a nuclear plant in Bradwell, eastern England, helping to plug a potential supply gap.

OTHER OPTIONS

Secretary said the government would explore different options for funding new nuclear plants, as costs for had fallen so sharply it was difficult to justify higher subsidies.

One option is a regulated asset-based model, under which investors receive some of the funding for projects as they are developed, rather than the contract-for-difference model, which provides funding only when generation has begun.

The government will give an update on this assessment during summer.

Britain wants new nuclear plants to help replace its ageing fleet of nuclear and coal plants coming offline in the 2020s, but high up-front costs have deterred construction.

Another Japanese firm, Toshiba Corp, scrapped its British project last year after its U.S. reactor unit went bankrupt and it failed to find a buyer.

said it could resume development at in the future. The project, which was slated for completion in the late 2020s, had approval for the nuclear reactor design but had not yet started construction.

Mycle Schneider, publisher of the World Nuclear Industry Status Report, said the Hitachi decision was a consequence of changing

The investment would not even be able to compete with unsubsidised offshore wind, the most expensive technology, said.

"Time for the to come up with a plan B," added.

