Indian manufacturing PMI growth slows in May, inflationary pressures pick up

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Activity in India's grew at a weaker pace in May from the previous month, a business survey showed on Friday, while inflationary pressures picked up again amid rising in another sign that an interest rate hike is around the corner.

A slower expansion in output and domestic demand helped push the Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, down to 51.2 in May from April's 51.6. It also lagged a poll median of 51.5.

But it remained above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction for the tenth month in a row.

More significantly, the survey yet again showed a build-up of inflationary pressures that would no doubt be watched closely by policymakers.

It backs a poll of economists that forecast the of (RBI) to hike rates in August, a dramatic turnaround from just a month ago when a survey predicted an increase only in the second half of 2019.

"A build-up of inflationary pressures re-emerged with input cost and output charge at the strongest since February, due to the upswing in global oil prices," Aashna Dodhia, an at IHS Markit, said in a release.

A surge in over the past few months means India's retail has remained above the RBI's target of 4 percent for six months, increasing pressure on the central to act sooner than previously expected.

"In efforts to contain and maintain financial stability, it is likely that the RBI will raise interest rates over the summer," said Dodhia.

Friday's survey also showed foreign demand for manufactured goods rose at the strongest pace in three months, though the same cannot be inferred about domestic demand.

A sub-index tracking overall demand declined to 51.6 last month from 52.0 in April, suggesting domestic demand may still be recovering from the botched implementation of a new national tax system last year.

So overall output expanded at a slower pace, leading firms to hire only modestly, and optimism about future output declined after hitting a nine-month high in April.

GDP grew at its fastest annual pace in nearly two years during the January-March quarter, expanding a better-than-expected 7.7 percent, and retaining its title as the fastest growing major economy by beating China's growth rate of 6.8 percent.

(Reporting by Indradip Ghosh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

