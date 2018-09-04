Lockheed to make wings for F-16 jet in India with partner Tata

By Neha Dasgupta

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Martin will build wings for its combat plane in with its local partner, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, an at the U.S. company said on Tuesday.

is bidding for a contract - estimated at more than $15 billion - to supply the with 114 combat planes, which must be all manufactured locally under Narendra Modi's flagship Make in programme.

However, Vivek Lall, at Lockheed, said the proposed Indian production of the wings would not be contingent upon the company winning the order for the planes.

"Producing wings in will strengthen Martin's strategic partnership with Tata and support Make in India," the company said in a statement.

Modi has been pushing for that will provide jobs and also end the military's dependence on imports.

Lockheed's announcement came just days ahead of top level talks between the and India aimed at expanding defence ties.

U.S. and will meet with Indian and

has pitched its Super for the Indian contract as well as Sweden's with its fighter. France's Dassault Systemes SE's Rafale, the and Russian aircraft are also in the fray.

Lall said Lockheed had offered to make India its sole F-16 production facility that would supply the but also other countries. "If India buys the F-16 then it becomes the centre of manufacturing for the global market," he said.

Lall said the company planned to begin production of the F-16 wings in the southern Indian city of from 2020. He said these were being produced at a facility in and would not impact any jobs in the

The Israeli centre will continue to be involved in other production, he said. "All F-16 wings globally are to be built in the facility," he said.

