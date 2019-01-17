Global Markets: Stocks little changed amid China, trade worries; pound stabilizes

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Concern over China's economic outlook and global trade left major world stock indexes little changed on Thursday, while an end to the latest chapter in Britain's exit from the helped to stabilize sterling.

Disappointing earnings in the U.S. from Morgan Stanley, hot on the heels of similarly weak numbers from earlier in the week, hurt sentiment on shares slumped more than 5 percent.

Gains in U.S. and consumer discretionary shares offset the losses, leaving the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 equity index nearly flat.

Investors have been worried, too, that the shutdown was starting to take a toll on the U.S. economy. said the shutdown would shave 0.13 percent off quarterly economic growth for each week that it continues.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.31 points, or 0.11 percent, to 24,179.85, the S&P 500 gained 3.06 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,619.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.39 points, or 0.13 percent, to 7,044.08.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.08 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.03 percent.

CHINA

Some investors took heart from Beijing's confirmation that Chinese will head to the on Jan. 30 for more negotiations with Recent talks to resolve a protracted trade battle between the U.S. and brought little progress.

Adding to recent worries was that U.S. lawmakers introduced bills on Wednesday that would ban the sale of U.S. chips or other components to or other Chinese telecoms firms that violate U.S. sanctions or export control laws.

"Concerns about trade policy have been simmering there for a while," said Scott Brown, at in St. Petersburg,

That came shortly before the Journal reported federal prosecutors were investigating allegations that stole trade secrets from U.S. businesses.

European banks tumbled after France's issued a profit warning, and carmakers skidded after said he thought was "inclined" to impose tariffs on European cars.

STERLING

Sterling firmed towards a two-month high against the dollar. It was trading 0.3 percent up at $1.292, inching towards a mid-November high of $1.293.

As expected, British narrowly won a confidence vote overnight and invited other party leaders for talks to try to break the impasse on a Brexit agreement.

An outline for Plan B https://reut.rs/2TVKYfe is due by next Monday and markets are currently assuming that with no easy way she will have to extend the date of Britain's exit from the past the scheduled March 29.

yields ticked up as better-than-expected economic data offset the trade tensions between and the United States, holding down safe-haven bids for debt.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 3/32 in price to yield 2.7378 percent, from 2.729 percent late on Wednesday.

fell after U.S. crude production neared an unprecedented 12 million barrels per day (bpd).

Brent crude was last down $0.82, or 1.34 percent, at $60.5 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down $1.22, or 2.33 percent, at $51.09 per barrel.

(Additional reporting by in London, Wayne Cole in Sydney and Medha Singh; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

