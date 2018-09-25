Oil hits four-year high as OPEC, Russia resist output rise to offset Iran sanctions

By Gloystein

(Reuters) - Brent prices hit a fresh four-year high on Tuesday amid looming U.S. sanctions against and an apparent reluctance by and to raise output to offset the expected to hit to supply.

Brent futures rose to $81.69 a barrel shortly after 0600 GMT, a level not seen since November 2014. They were still at $81.50 at 0655 GMT, up 30 cents, or 0.4 percent from their last close.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $72.28 a barrel, up 20 cents, or 0.3 percent from their last settlement.

The from Nov. 4 will target Iran's exports with sanctions, and is putting pressure on governments and companies around the world to fall in line and cut purchases from

" will lose sizeable export volumes, and given OPEC+ reluctance to raise output, the market is ill-equipped to fill the supply gap," Harry Tchilinguirian, at French BNP Paribas, told the Global Forum on Tuesday.

OPEC+ groups members of the Organization of the Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non- supplier Russia, who together agreed to curtail output starting in 2017.

While Britain, China, France, Germany, and on Monday said they were determined to develop payment mechanisms to continue trading despite the sanctions by the United States, most analysts expect Washington's actions to knock between 1 million and 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of supplies out of markets.

WILL ACT?

U.S. has demanded that OPEC and increase their supplies to make up for the expected fall in Iranian exports. Iran is the third-largest in OPEC.

OPEC and Russia, however, have so far rebuffed such calls.

"Any formal decision on by the group, barring an extraordinary meeting, will only take place at the December meeting. Thus the window period for to potentially extend gains is quite wide as Iran loses exports and OPEC+ remains on standby," Tchilinguirian said.

Ashley Kelty, oil analyst at firm said crude could soon hit $90 per barrel.

"We don't believe OPEC can actually raise output significantly in the near term, as the physical spare capacity in the system is not that high," Kelty said.

"If OPEC is physically unable to ramp up production, then do indeed have much further to run," said Stephen Innes, at in

of America Merrill Lynch lifted its average forecast for 2019 from $75 per barrel to $80, and increased its WTI forecast by $2 to $71 per barrel.

It said "the Iran factor may dominate the market near-term and cause a (crude price) spike," although it added that emerging market "demand concerns could reappear thereafter."

Indian refiners, hit by high crude prices and a sliding rupee, are planning to reduce in what could be a sign that high prices are starting to hurt demand.

Despite the bullish sentiment, commodity merchant said current prices already reflected the tighter market, and that more oil would be coming in 2019.

also said that non-OPEC producers, especially the United States, may insert up to 2 million bpd of new crude into the market in 2019.

To reflect rising U.S. oil exports, said on Monday it will launch a WTI crude futures contract in the fourth quarter.

CME's announcement comes after rival said in July it would offer a crude futures contract.

(Reporting by Gloystein; Editing by and Richard Pullin)

