PBGC steps in to oversee Sears' two pension plans

(Reuters) - (PBGC) is taking steps to assume responsibility for Holdings Corp's two pension plans, covering about 90,000 people, the U.S. government agency said on Friday.

The agency is stepping in to oversee the retirement benefits of employees and retirees at Sears, and as it is clear that Sears' continuation of the plans is no longer possible, it said.

Holdings, which filed for bankruptcy in October, said on Thursday won an auction to buy the once iconic U.S. retailer after presenting an improved offer of $5.2 billion.

PBGC estimates Sears' pension plans are underfunded by $1.4 billion, leaving them 64 percent funded.

The agency said it is seeking to end plans as of Jan. 31 and added it would become responsible for the pension plans when agrees or a court orders plan termination.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)