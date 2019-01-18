Corrected - Citi says female employees earn 29 percent less than men

The median pay for Citi's women employees globally was just 71 percent of the median for men, while that for minorities in the was 93 percent of the median for non-minorities, the company said, citing an internal analysis.

However, in similar job positions in the same location, women on average are paid 99 percent of what men are paid, the added.

The third largest U.S. also said it would hire more women globally and black employees in the to senior roles.

By the end of 2021, it wants at least 40 percent of roles at through to level to be held by women, and 8 percent of such roles in the to be held by black employees.

Currently, more than half of employees globally are women and over 45 percent of its U.S. workforce are minorities, the company said.

"We know we need a comprehensive approach to our diversity initiatives to make the progress we want to see," Sara Wechter, at Citi, wrote in a blog post http:// us/2De3pG8.

Citi, along with other Wall Street and financial companies, has been under pressure to disclose how much less it pays women than men.

A 15-year study by the Washington-based Institute for Women's Policy Research found last year that American women earn an average of 39 percent less than men but that this figure rises when taking account of time off for family or childcare.

