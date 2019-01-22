Pompeo voices optimism for good outcome on U.S.-China trade

DAVOS, (Reuters) - U.S. voiced on Tuesday for a good outcome in upcoming trade talks with and said a conflict between the two nations could be avoided.

Pompeo, speaking by video to the annual summit of big business, was referring to protracted negotiations designed to avert a threat by U.S. to further ramp up tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports by early March.

began by describing as belligerent towards its neighbours and "embracing totalitarianism" at home but said the row could be resolved if were to accept the principles of fair and open trade and protection of intellectual property.

"There are those who say that a conflict between our countries is inevitable. We don't see it that way," he said.

In reference to the next round of trade talks, scheduled for Jan. 30-31 in Washington, he added: "I am optimistic that we will receive them well and we will have a good outcome from those conversations."

His remarks chime with comments made by Trump last weekend, when he said the talks were going very well. However, Trump denied he was considering lifting tariffs on Chinese imports.

The U.S.- trade war has roiled world financial markets and contributed to a slowdown in global economic growth.

On Monday, China reported its weakest annual growth in nearly three decades, hurt by rising U.S. tariffs, and the cited the trade war in downgrading its global 2019 outlook for the second time in three months.

In a wide-ranging question-and-answer session, also told the summit he expected further progress by the end of next month in nuclear negotiations with

Trump will hold a second summit with North Korean leader in late February, the said on Friday after Trump met Pyongyang's top

Pompeo said he believed by end-February "we'll have another good marker along the way" with He added that the private sector would be an in reaching a final deal with North Korea, which is hungry for foreign investment.

He also said that talks were needed with to prevent nuclear proliferation, calling for to change its "outlook and behaviour", and denied had turned isolationist.

"We will need coalitions to build out stability," he said, adding he was hopeful of making progress to end the war in and noting that there were ways to encourage the Israelis and Palestinians to come together.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan, Writing by Mark Bendeich, Editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)