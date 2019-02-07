Rate cut to politically benefit Modi govt by boosting economic growth: RSS

of has "passed the litmus test" by cutting the policy rate on Thursday, a of the economic wing of the powerful Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, told

The rate cut will politically benefit Modi's government as it would boost economic growth and lending to small businesses, Ashwani Mahajan, co-convenor of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, said.

The central unexpectedly lowered interest rates and, as anticipated, shifted its stance to "neutral" to boost a slowing economy after a sharp slide in the inflation rate.