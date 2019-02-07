JUST IN
RBI's new market-friendly policy indicates there could be more cuts ahead
Business Standard

Rate cut to politically benefit Modi govt by boosting economic growth: RSS

The central bank unexpectedly lowered interest rates and, as anticipated, shifted its stance to 'neutral' to boost a slowing economy after a sharp slide in the inflation rate

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das has "passed the litmus test" by cutting the policy rate on Thursday, a leader of the economic wing of the powerful Hindu nationalist group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, told Reuters.

The rate cut will politically benefit Modi's government as it would boost economic growth and lending to small businesses, Ashwani Mahajan, co-convenor of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, said.

The central bank unexpectedly lowered interest rates and, as anticipated, shifted its stance to "neutral" to boost a slowing economy after a sharp slide in the inflation rate.

 
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 14:01 IST

