Renault targets 2019 sales growth after a 3.2 percent gain in 2018

(Reuters) - French carmaker posted a 3.2 percent increase in 2018 vehicle sales, boosted by a new Chinese joint venture, and pledged further "slight growth" this year amid rebounding demand in and

Renault's sales rose to a record 3.88 million vehicles last year, including some 166,000 sold through its new partnership with China's Brilliance. Excluding the joint venture, however, global sales fell 1.2 percent.

While the organic sales decline reflected setbacks in Turkey, Iran, and India, outperformed a weak market at home in Europe, with a 0.5 percent sales gain.

The company said it expects automotive markets to be "stable" in and globally this year, with growing 3 percent and expanding 10 percent.

