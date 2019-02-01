S&P near eight-week high after upbeat jobs data; Amazon results weigh

By Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 held near an eight-week high on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth in January allayed concerns about a slowdown, although disappointing outlook from Amazon capped gains.

The Labor Department data showed nonfarm payrolls jumped by 304,000 jobs last month, the largest gain since February 2018, handily beating an estimated rise of 165,000, according to economists polled by

The report also showed no "discernible" impact on job growth from a 35-day partial government shutdown. However, the longest shutdown in history, which ended a week ago, pushed up the unemployment rate to a seven-month high of 4 percent.

The data came two days after the Federal Reserve signaled that its three-year interest rate hike campaign might be ending because of rising headwinds to the

"The payroll number was significantly stronger than what was expected, so a lot more people are finding jobs," said Randy Frederick, vice of trading and derivatives for in Austin,

"There is a huge concern about the growth rates in and this certainly eases some amount of concern domestically."

Data from showed that the shrank for the second straight month in January, pointing to further strains on the that could heighten risks for global growth.

January ended on a high-note for U.S. markets, with the S&P 500 posting its best month since 2015, boosted by the Fed's dovish remarks and as hopes of a U.S.- trade deal improved.

said he would meet Chinese soon to try and seal a comprehensive trade deal.

At 9:58 a.m. ET the was up 64.67 points, or 0.26 percent, at 25,064.34, the S&P 500 was down 1.69 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,702.41 and the was down 23.97 points, or 0.33 percent, at 7,257.77.

Six of the 11 S&P sectors were lower, dragged down by a 1.4 percent loss for the S&P consumer discretionary

fell 4.1 percent after its quarterly sales forecast fell short of Wall Street estimates, overshadowing its record sales and profit during the holiday season.

and jumped 2.4 percent after the reported better-than-expected quarterly profits, boosting the Dow Jones industrial

The S&P energy rose 1.1 percent, led by and upbeat earnings in the sector.

fell 3.7 percent after the health insurer forecast 2019 revenue and earnings below estimates.

The insurer's shares, along with other pharmacy benefit managers, took a hit after the proposed a rule to end the industry-wide system of rebates, which they get from drugmakers, in efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs for consumers. fell 1.9 percent and slipped 1.4 percent, dragging the S&P down 0.3 percent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.01-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 22 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 8 new lows.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar, additional reporting by and in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

