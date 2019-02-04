Ultimate Software agrees to $11 billion buyout by investor group

By Akanksha Rana

(Reuters) - Group Inc, a cloud-based human resources applications developer, said on Monday it agreed to be bought by an group led by private equity firm for about $11 billion.

The $331.50 per share all-cash offer is at a premium of 19 percent to the HR provider's closing share price on Friday.

The group also includes Blackstone Group LP, GIC Pte Ltd, (CPPIB) and JMI Equity.

makers are benefiting from the growing tendency among enterprises to shift to cloud-based applications in a move to manage their payroll and human resources.

competes with its rivals, including Workday Inc, and Oracle Corp, to sell software to to help manage their employees.

The size of the industry, known as cloud human capital management, is expected to touch $22.17 billion in 2023 from $13 billion in 2016, according to a report by Allied Market Research.

While there have been few big deals among the in the last decade, Workday last year bought smaller for about $1.55 billion a week before it was slated to go public.

The last big deal in the sector was in 2011 when Europe's top technology company bought human resources company for $3.4 billion.

had earlier taken Inc private in 2007 for $1.8 billion. Blackstone also owns benefits and HR platform

Ultimate Software, which generated more than $1.1 billion in 2018 revenue, expects the deal to close in mid-2019. The company can also consider alternative offers in a 50-day "go-shop" period.

Upon completion of the deal, privately held will be managed by its existing management led by

acted as to Ultimate Software, while was the to the group.

Shares of Ultimate Software surged 18.7 percent to $330 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru and Akanksha Rana; Editing by James Emmanuel)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)