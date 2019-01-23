Top White House adviser says no trade meetings with China cancelled

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top economic adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday pushed back against reports that a preliminary trade meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials was cancelled, saying the story was not true.
"With respect, the story is not true," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC.
Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham
