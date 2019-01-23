Cloud, services fuel IBM's profit beat, robust outlook; shares jump

(Reuters) - beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings estimates and forecast full-year profit above expectations on Tuesday, as the company benefits from its focus on newer businesses such as cloud, software and services, sending its shares up about 7 percent.

The company has been shifting towards the faster-growing segments to lower dependence on its traditional and reverse years of revenue declines.

"We had our strongest signings quarter to finish out the year in a long period of time, where we signed roughly $16 billion worth of signings - that's up 21 percent," told

"We had 16 deals greater than a $100 million which talks to value of our hybrid cloud, multi-cloud value proposition," he said.

IBM has been structuring its cloud strategy around helping companies stitch together their multiple cloud platforms, according to analysts, aiming not to compete head-to-head with "hyperscale" cloud providers such as Azure and Alphabet Inc's Google . The company recently signed multiple cloud services contracts, including with operator and French BNP Paribas

Cloud business, part of what IBM refers to as "strategic imperatives", grew 12 percent to $19.2 billion in 2018.

Underscoring the push into cloud, IBM in October agreed to buy for $34 billion and is also shedding some of its businesses.

The company forecast adjusted operating earnings for 2019 to be "at least" $13.90 per share, while analysts on average were expecting $13.79, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, IBM, guided 2019 free cash flow below analysts' expectation. The company expects free cash flow of about $12 billion for the year, compared with expectations of $12.67 billion.

IBM said revenue slipped to $21.76 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, but came in above analysts' average estimate of $21.71 billion.

Throughout the year, the strengthening of the dollar cost over $2 billion of revenue in 2018, Kavanaugh said.

The Armonk, New York-based makes over 60 percent of its revenue from outside the

The company's business, which houses artificial intelligence platform Watson, analytics and cybersecurity services, reported sales of $5.46 billion, compared with analysts' expectation of $5.25 billion.

IBM's revenue of $4.32 billion from its global businesses services segment also beat estimates of $4.15 billion.

Excluding special items, the company earned $4.87 per share, above expectations of $4.82.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)