Trains delayed: Ethiopia debt woes curtail China funding

By and Christian Shepherd

ABABA/ (Reuters) - has been lauded by experts from China's ruling as a "model country" in Beijing's $126 billion Belt and Road initiative to build rail, road and sea links tying to Eurasia and

But as the Horn of nation of 100 million people faces debt distress, there are signs that China, a major creditor, is slowing financing to as doubts grow over the profitability of some infrastructure projects there.

"The intensifying repayment risks from the Ethiopian government's debt reaching 59 percent of GDP is worrying investors," to the African Union in Ababa said on its website in July.

It said that Chinese investment in country was cooling and that the Export and was reducing the scale of its investment there.

Against a backdrop of rising worry over African indebtedness to China, will visit for the Forum on China- Cooperation (FOCAC), which starts on Monday.

He is due to meet Chinese and is expected to court investment from Chinese firms into Ethiopia's agro-industrial and pharmaceutical businesses, China's agency said.

Ethiopia has been a top destination for Chinese loans in Africa, despite its lack of natural resources, with state policy banks extending it more than $12.1 billion since 2000, according to the Africa Research Initiative (CARI) at the (SAIS).

The country's ruling EPRDF coalition, in power since ousting a military junta in 1991, aims for Ethiopia to reach middle income status by 2025 and is pursuing that has involved building roads, a railway, and industrial parks - as well as mounting debt.

told in July that the government hopes to reduce its debt with China, which he said holds most of Ethiopia's bilateral foreign debt.

"We will have some discussions in the months ahead. I don't exactly know where that discussion will take us in terms of seeing or looking for diversified options for debt repayment," Dessie said.

RAILWAY BLUES

China's concern over the profitability of some of the transport projects it is backing in landlocked Ethiopia has focused on a standard-guage railway connecting Ababa to the

"The sustainability of the projects is weak," Zhao Lei, a at the Central Party School in Beijing, wrote in the party-run Guangming Daily in June, pointing to a Chinese-funded light railway around the capital and the Ethiopia- rail project.

He said there had been "insufficient consideration of the additional infrastructure and the service and maintenance".

The main section of the railway opened in 2016, but Chinese financing for a northern extension, from Woldia to Mekele, has suffered multiple delays and the full funding package from the Chinese Export and Import has not been released yet, according to Tang Xiaoyang, a at in who does fieldwork in Ethiopia.

The main concern causing delays is the economic sustainability and feasibility of the project, he said.

China's and the did not respond to faxed requests for comment.

"ExIm has become more risk-averse for new projects," said Yunnan Chen, a at the China Africa Research Initiative at SAIS.

Ethiopia is likely hoping for a breakthrough on the project at the China-Africa forum, she said.

"These breakthroughs are a part of FOCAC where the publicity of the event makes it a good opportunity for African countries like Ethiopia to get pledges from China."

(Reporting by and Christian Shepherd; Editing by Eric Meijer)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)