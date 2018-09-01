Trump warns Congress against interfering in NAFTA trade negotiations

JUST IN
Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday there was no need to include Canada in a new NAFTA trade deal and warned Congress not to interfere with the negotiations.

"There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal. If we don't make a fair deal for the U.S. after decades of abuse, Canada will be out," Trump said on Twitter.

He added: "Congress should not interfere w/ these negotiations or I will simply terminate NAFTA entirely & we will be far better off."

Sat, September 01 2018.

