Trump warns Congress against interfering in NAFTA trade negotiations

-
ALSO READ
U.S-Mexico trade deal stands even if Canada left out - Mexican minister
Trump wants 'fair' NAFTA to avoid steel, aluminium tariffs
Trump ties steel, aluminum tariffs for Mexico, Canada to NAFTA
Trump denies backing off on decision to impose tariffs
Major issues still outstanding in NAFTA talks: Mexico
-
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday there was no need to include Canada in a new NAFTA trade deal and warned Congress not to interfere with the negotiations.
"There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal. If we don't make a fair deal for the U.S. after decades of abuse, Canada will be out," Trump said on Twitter.
He added: "Congress should not interfere w/ these negotiations or I will simply terminate NAFTA entirely & we will be far better off."
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU