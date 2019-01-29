Exclusive: Chevron to buy Texas refinery from Brazil's Petrobras - sources

By Erwin and Jessica Resnick-Ault

HOUSTON (Reuters) - has agreed to buy a refinery with a troubled past and space to handle a coming flow of shale from its West operations, two sources familiar with negotiations said on Monday.

The U.S. is expected to disclose the deal to acquire a 112,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Pasadena, Texas, this quarter, the sources said. The plant is operated by Refining System Inc, a Texas-based unit of Brazil's state-run firm

Chevron declined to comment on Monday. Carlos Monteiro, a for in Rio de Janeiro, said any communications on an agreement would be disclosed to the market. A deeply indebted put the plant on the market in early 2018 after sinking more than $1.18 billion into it since it acquired its first stake in the operation in 2006.

Chevron and Petrobras' negotiations were delayed in part by Brazil's and dropping out of talks to operate a terminal at the site as a joint venture, the sources said.

Kinder Morgan declined to comment.

has been looking to divest $21 billion in assets to reduce its debt load amid a series of corruption scandals including allegations bribes were paid to executives as a result of the 2006 purchase of the plant. The rapid expansion of U.S. shale production from the Permian Basin of West and has stirred demand for new U.S. refining capacity and crude-export facilities. has soared to an estimated 3.8 million bpd this month, from 1.48 million five years ago. Chevron, which reported a 150,000 bpd increase in shale production in the third quarter, has said it wants a second facility to handle that crude and better supply its The plant produces mostly gasoline and distillates such as diesel. The refinery covers 192 acres on the and the purchase includes another 274 acres of terminal and other cleared land available for expansion. The site has storage tanks that can hold 5.1 million barrels and a marine terminal for exports.

The plant's 300-strong work force is represented by the United Steelworkers union, and would become Chevron employees once the deal is completed.

There are several small U.S. refineries on the market. earlier this month began marketing a 12,000-bpd refinery in Prince George, recently began accepting bids for its 75,000-bpd Sarnia, Ontario, refinery, according to people familiar with the matter. last September began marketing a stake in its 185,000-bpd Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery. In November, said it may buy out the public holders of its refining unit, CVR Refining GP, which operates refineries in and That decision would unwind a partnership making a future sale easier.

(Reporting by Erwin and Jessica Resnick-Ault; writing by Gary McWilliams; editing by Bill Rigby)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)