U.S. factory orders fall; core capital goods unrevised

(Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made goods unexpectedly fell in November amid sharp declines in demand for and electrical equipment, government data showed on Monday, suggesting a slowdown in as 2018 ended.

Factory goods orders fell 0.6 percent, the Commerce Department said, after an unrevised 2.1 percent drop in October.

Economists polled by had forecast factory orders rising 0.2 percent in November. The release of the report was delayed by a recently ended five-week partial shutdown of the

A survey from the published last Friday suggested activity picked up at the start of the year, driven by a sharp rebound in orders in January. But some manufacturers continued to complain that tariffs on were pushing up prices of raw materials.

In November orders for tumbled 1.7 percent after gaining 0.2 percent in October. There were large declines in orders for industrial and metalworking machinery, as well as ventilation, heating, air‐conditioning and

Orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components dropped 1.1 percent after rising 1.0 percent in October. But orders for rebounded 3.0 percent after plunging 12.4 percent in October.

Orders for civilian aircraft and parts rose 6.9 percent in November. Motor vehicles and parts orders edged up 0.1 percent.

The Commerce Department also said November orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of business spending plans on equipment, dropped 0.6 percent as reported in December. Orders for these so-called core capital goods increased 0.5 percent in October.

Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate business equipment spending in the gross domestic product report, slipped 0.2 percent in November instead of the previously reported 0.1 percent dip.

Core capital goods shipments jumped 0.8 percent in October.

Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci

