U.S. police investigate JD.com CEO over sexual misconduct accusation

BEIJING/ (Reuters) - The of Chinese JD.com Inc, Richard Liu, was arrested by police on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct and later released in what police said was an ongoing investigation.

JD.com said in a statement that the accusation against Liu, 45, was unsubstantiated and "local police quickly determined there was no substance to the claim."

But police said "an active investigation" was underway although it was possible for the billionaire founder of the firm to leave the

JD.com said on Monday Liu has returned to from the to work. Liu could not immediately be reached by for comment.

"We don't know if there will be charges or not because we haven't concluded an investigation," John Elder, a for the Minneapolis Police Department, told on Sunday. He declined to provide details of the arrest.

In addition to making Liu the highest-profile Chinese businessperson to be accused of sexual misconduct, the case has raised concerns that loss-making Nasdaq-listed JD.com could face difficulties making decisions due to its unusual governance structure.

The company, which is backed by Walmart Inc, Alphabet Inc's and China's Tencent Holdings, did not provide further details.

JD's rules require Liu, who holds nearly 80 percent of the company's voting rights, to be present at board meetings for the board to make decisions, although it was not immediately clear if he has to be physically present or could participate by teleconference.

"I'm not aware of any other company that has similar rules," said Chris Leahy, and a corporate governance expert.

"If the board isn't quorate without Richard Liu, if he is unable to attend, and if there are no other provisions that offer a way round that, the company could become ungovernable," he said.

The Financial Times, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter, reported that the case involved Liu, who is a student in the doctor of business administration program, and a Chinese student at the university.

While the doctoral program primarily takes place in in partnership with the prestigious Tsinghua University, the students were in the Twin Cities last week as part of their training. According to its website, the program is designed for top-level executives working in and the region, and the average age of participants is 50.

The complaint against Liu was made just before midnight local time on Friday, and he was released just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to the website.

University referred questions to the

China's foreign ministry said its consulate in was closely watching the situation.

"We are currently seeking information and verification from the relevant departments," foreign ministry told a regular conference on Monday.

SELF-MADE BILLIONAIRE

Chinese was abuzz over the arrest, with a thread on booking photo ranking as the most discussed topic on China's platform on Monday morning, read more than 250 million times.

JD.com, one of China's tech heavyweights, competes with larger rival Alibaba Group, and Liu has a net worth of $7.9 billion, according to Forbes. The company, worth some $45 billion, has seen its stock lose 24 percent of its value this year amid concerns of weakening growth momentum.

The company has been in and out of the red for the past year and last month reported a second-quarter net loss of $334.4 million - almost twice that forecast in a I/B/E/S poll - reflecting increased investment.

Liu built JD.com from scratch. In 1998, he spent 12,000 yuan ($1,760) of his savings to lease a four-square-meter in Beijing's of Zhongguancun, setting up a firm that would become JD.com. He is also known for his marriage to Chinese Zhang Zetian.

Zhang, described by Chinese media as 24, shot to fame while a student in 2009 when a photo of her holding a cup of milk tea went viral, giving her the nickname "Sister Milk Tea". She met Liu while studying in the and married him in 2015.

In July, a court in denied Liu's efforts to block the release of his name in association with a sexual assault trial in which he was not accused of any wrongdoing, according to a court document.

In that case, Liu had hosted a party in late 2015 at his luxury home in Sydney, after which one of his guests accused another guest of sexually assaulting her at a hotel. The defendant was found guilty of seven offenses, according to a court document.

($1 = 6.8218 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by in and Barbara in Additional reporting by and in HONG KONG, Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI, Jonathan Barrett in SYDNEY, Michael Martina in BEIJING and Sayantani Ghosh in SINGAPORE; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by and Edwina Gibbs)

