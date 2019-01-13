Volkswagen could face recall of more cars over emissions: report

(Reuters) - (KBA) is considering recalling more due to its emissions scandal, the am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.

The KBA has opened an investigation into whether a software update for 1.2-litre engine cars, including the popular Polo, enabled them to cheat emissions tests, the newspaper said, without naming its sources.

The am Sonntag said prosecutors were preparing charges against unnamed managers for suspected fraud, noting that the company had given assurances in 2016 that the 1.2 litre engines did not use illegal emissions cheating

VW has had to recall hundreds of thousands of around the world since it admitted in Sept. 2015 to installing in diesel engines to cheat strict U.S. anti-pollution tests.

The KBA was considering forcing 30,000 affected in off the road, although it was more likely just to order further remedial work, the newspaper said. There are 370,000 of the models under investigation in in total.

Germany's Transport Ministry, which oversees the KBA, said it was aware of the allegations, but noted that the KBA's investigation was not yet concluded.

A said internal quality controls for diesel cars with 1.2 litre engines, model EA189, had revealed irregularities which were now being analysed.

He said Volkswagen had informed the authorities and the company was in continuous dialogue with them.

