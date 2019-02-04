Wall Street opens flat ahead of Alphabet results

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors took a wait-and-see stance after an earnings-heavy week which included strong U.S. jobs growth data, with Alphabet's results expected after the bell.

The fell 1.77 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 25,062.12. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.04 points, or largely unchanged, at 2,706.49. The Composite gained 2.41 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,266.28 at the opening bell.

