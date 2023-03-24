JUST IN
Banks are in a sweet spot with robust profits, net NPAs at a decadal low
BS Banker of the Year: S Jagdishan steered HDFC Bank through Covid pandemic
Business Standard

BS Banking Annual: Fingers crossed

The economic crises in Pakistan and Sri Lanka and geopolitical tensions with China will play in the background as well

Interest rate hike | BS Banking Annual | Banks

Business Standard Editorial Comment 

Banks have not been so well-placed for a decade. Balance sheets have been repaired, and all Reserve Bank of India-regulated entities have navigated the post-pandemic pullback of forbearance measures without much pain. Large segments of India Inc are also doing well, having pared debt over the past two years amid signs the private capex cycle is gradually reviving. The RBI’s robust response to the rapid changes in the macro-financial environment, driven in large part by external factors, has made sure that the financial system has remained at its resilient best.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 06:12 IST

