BS Banking Annual: Fingers crossed

have not been so well-placed for a decade. Balance sheets have been repaired, and all Reserve Bank of India-regulated entities have navigated the post-pandemic pullback of forbearance measures without much pain. Large segments of India Inc are also doing well, having pared debt over the past two years amid signs the private capex cycle is gradually reviving. The RBI’s robust response to the rapid changes in the macro-financial environment, driven in large part by external factors, has made sure that the financial system has remained at its resilient best.