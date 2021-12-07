2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu pulls out of Australian Open

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics: Hopes on Sania-Ankita in controversy-marred tennis buildup
Novak Djokovic lets emotions show at US Open as Grand Slam nears
Global citizens, teen US Open finalists have fans all over
US Open champ Raducanu gets wild card into BNP Paribas Open
Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer could meet in Wimbledon final; Halep out
-
Canadian tennis star and 2019 US Open champion, 21-year-old Bianca Andreescu, on Tuesday became the first high-profile woman player to pull out of the Australian Open -- the opening major of 2022 -- due to mental health issues arising from "quarantining".
Andreescu, who reached a career-high ranking of world No. 4 in October 2019 before sliding to a current ranking of 46, said on twitter that she doesn't feel like herself on a lot of days, "especially while I was training and/or playing matches".
In a long statement posted on social media, Andreescu said, "As you all know, the last two years have been very challenging for me for a variety of reasons. Especially this year in particular, I spent multiple weeks in isolation quarantining, which affected me greatly -- both mentally and physically. In addition, my grandmother spent several weeks in the ICU for a COVID infection, something that really hit me hard.
"A lot of days, I did not feel like myself, especially while I was training and/or playing matches. I felt like I was carrying the world on my shoulders. I could not detach myself from everything that was going on off the court; was feeling the collective sadness and turmoil around and it took its toll on me," said Andreescu.
"I want to give myself extra time to re-set, recover, and grow from this (as cliche as that sounds) and continue to inspire by doing charity work, giving back and working on myself because I know by doing this, I will come back stronger than ever. I will therefore not start my season in Australia this year, but will take some additional time to reflect, train, and be ready for the upcoming 2022 tennis season."
Plagued by injuries, Andreescu missed all of the 2020 season. She played her first match in more than a year at the Australian Open in February. Less than two months later, she was into a WTA 1000 final at the Miami Open, where she tallied wins over Spain's Garbine Muguruza and Greece's Maria Sakkari before retiring in the final against No.1 from Australia Ashleigh Barty.
She announced a split with coach Sylvain Bruneau in June and brought on veteran coach Sven Groeneveld, according to wtatennis.com. Andreescu finished her 2021 season with a third-round loss to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at Indian Wells.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor