AITA under-18 tennis: Amodini Vijay Nayak, Amarnath enter finals

Amodini Vijay Nayak, who won the under-16 crown last week, is in line for a second straight title as she entered the title round in the girls' category of the under-18 AITA Championship Series here on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old eighth seed overcame seventh seed Gagana Mohankumar 9-5 in semifinals to set up a summit clash with Siri Patil who beat Disha Behera 9-6 in the other semifinal match at Fortune Sports Academy.

In the boys' section, fifth seed Adith Amarnath upset top seed Ravi Ninaad 9-5 and will take on Mandeep Reddy in the finals. Mandeep was leading 3-1 against Tarun Vetrivelan when the latter conceded the match.

Results (seeding prefixed to names):

Boys under-18: Semifinals: 5-Adith Amarnath bt 1-Ravi Ninaad 9-5; Mandeep Reddy bt Tarun Vetrivelan 3-1 (conceded)

Quarterfinals: 1-Ninad Ravi bt Vaibhav Krishna 9-7; 5-Amaranth Adith bt Jason Michael David 8-5; Mandeep Reddy bt Ashwin Manikandan 9-7; Tarun Vetrivelan bt Arhan Gupta: 8-7 (4)

Girls' under-18: Semifinals: Siri Patil bt Disha Behera 9-6; 8-Amodini Vijay Nayak bt 7-Gagana Mohankumar 9-5

Quarterfinals: Siri Patil bt Sonicka J. 9-6; Disha Behera bt 4-Samriddhi Pokarna 8-6; 8-Amodini Vijay Nayak bt Vanya Srivastav 9-7; 7-Gagana Mohankumar bt Nidi Buvilla 9-5

--IANS

qma/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)