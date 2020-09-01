JUST IN
Brazil's Covid-19 death toll tops 121,000, caseload jumps to 3,908,272
Covid-19: Tarun Gogoi's oxygen saturation dips, given plasma therapy

Gogoi had himself informed that he had tested positive for the disease and urged others who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested

ANI  |  General News 

The former CM is admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

A sudden fall in oxygen saturation of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who is undergoing treatment after testing positive for coronavirus, occurred at 11

Sarma further said that the team of doctors supervising Gogoi had decided to administer a unit of plasma and two liters of oxygen, following which his oxygen saturation "is maintained between 96 to 97 per cent."

Earlier in the last week of August, Gogoi had himself informed that he had tested positive for the disease and urged others who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 07:34 IST

