Asian Games 2018: Dutee Chand gets praise, cash award for her silver win

Odisha Chief Minister Sunday congratulated star Indian sprinter for winning a medal in women's100-metre dash at the held in Indonesia.

Congratulate #DuteeChand on sprinting to glory with a Silver in 100m sprint at #AsianGames2018. You have made the nation proud and #Odisha could not have been prouder! Best wishes. #OdishaForIndia — (@Naveen_Odisha) August 26, 2018

A host of other distinguished persons including Odisha Athletic Association Secretary Ashirbad Behera also congratulated the ace sprinter on her spectacular achievement.

The Odisha Athletic Association has declared Rs 50,000 cash award to for winning the medal, Behera said.

Dutee, who hails from Odisha, clocked 11.32 seconds, a tad below her national record of 11.29 seconds.