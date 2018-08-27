JUST IN
Asian Games 2018: Dutee Chand gets praise, cash award for her silver win

A host of distinguished persons including Odisha Athletic Association Secretary Ashirbad Behera also congratulated the ace sprinter on her spectacular achievement

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Dutee Chand at Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday congratulated star Indian sprinter Dutee Chand for winning a silver medal in women's100-metre dash at the 18th Asian Games held in Indonesia.

"Congratulate #DuteeChand on sprinting to glory with a Silver in 100m sprint at #AsianGames2018. You have made the nation proud and #Odisha could not have been prouder! Best wishes. #OdishaForIndia," Patnaik said in a Twitter post.

 

 

A host of other distinguished persons including Odisha Athletic Association Secretary Ashirbad Behera also congratulated the ace sprinter on her spectacular achievement.

The Odisha Athletic Association has declared Rs 50,000 cash award to Dutee Chand for winning the silver medal, Behera said.

Dutee, who hails from Odisha, clocked 11.32 seconds, a tad below her national record of 11.29 seconds.
First Published: Mon, August 27 2018. 07:00 IST

