Asian Games 2018: TN govt announces cash incentives for medal winners

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced cash incentives for four sportspersons from the state who won medals in the ongoing Asian Games in Indonesia.
Chief Minister K Palaniswami lauded athlete Arokia Rajiv, member of the silver medal-winning 4X400m mixed relay team for his feat and announced Rs 3 million.
"I convey my hearty congratulations to you on behalf of the people and Governmen Tamil Nadu on your splendid achievement," Palaniswami said in a letter to Rajiv.
Rajiv has made the the state and India proud with his achievement, he added.
Recalling that the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had enhanced the high cash incentive to sportspersons bagging silver medals in international events, Palaniswami said Rajiv was now 'eligible' to get this incentive of Rs 3 million.
The chief minister also announced a cash incentive of Rs 2 million each to three table tennis players G Sathiyan, Achanta Sharath Kamal and A Amalraj for winning bronze medals in the Asiad.
He conveyed his wishes to the trio in separate letters to them.
Three of them would be given a cash incentive of Rs 2 million each as per enhanced 'High Cash Incentive' given to those winning bronze medals in international events, he said.