Asian Games 2018: TN govt announces cash incentives for medal winners

The government on Wednesday announced cash incentives for four sportspersons from the state who won medals in the ongoing in

K Palaniswami lauded Arokia Rajiv, member of the silver medal-winning 4X400m mixed relay team for his feat and announced Rs 3 million.

"I convey my hearty congratulations to you on behalf of the people and Governmen on your splendid achievement," Palaniswami said in a letter to Rajiv.

Rajiv has made the the state and proud with his achievement, he added.

Recalling that the late J Jayalalithaa had enhanced the high cash incentive to sportspersons bagging silver medals in international events, Palaniswami said Rajiv was now 'eligible' to get this incentive of Rs 3 million.

The also announced a cash incentive of Rs 2 million each to three table tennis players G Sathiyan, Achanta and for winning bronze medals in the Asiad.

He conveyed his wishes to the trio in separate letters to them.

Three of them would be given a cash incentive of Rs 2 million each as per enhanced 'High Cash Incentive' given to those winning bronze medals in international events, he said.