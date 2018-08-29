JUST IN
Asian Games 2018: TN govt announces cash incentives for medal winners

Medal winners from state Arokia Rajiv, G Sathiyan, Achanta Sharath Kamal, and A Amalraj will be awarded cash incentives for their performances in the Asian Games

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

India's Rajiv Arokia competes in men's 400m heat during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta. Photo: PTI
Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 3 million cash award for Asian Games silver medallist Arokia Rajiv. Photo: PTI

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced cash incentives for four sportspersons from the state who won medals in the ongoing Asian Games in Indonesia.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami lauded athlete Arokia Rajiv, member of the silver medal-winning 4X400m mixed relay team for his feat and announced Rs 3 million.

"I convey my hearty congratulations to you on behalf of the people and Governmen Tamil Nadu on your splendid achievement," Palaniswami said in a letter to Rajiv.

Rajiv has made the the state and India proud with his achievement, he added.

Recalling that the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had enhanced the high cash incentive to sportspersons bagging silver medals in international events, Palaniswami said Rajiv was now 'eligible' to get this incentive of Rs 3 million.

The chief minister also announced a cash incentive of Rs 2 million each to three table tennis players G Sathiyan, Achanta Sharath Kamal and A Amalraj for winning bronze medals in the Asiad.

He conveyed his wishes to the trio in separate letters to them.

Three of them would be given a cash incentive of Rs 2 million each as per enhanced 'High Cash Incentive' given to those winning bronze medals in international events, he said.
First Published: Wed, August 29 2018. 22:33 IST

