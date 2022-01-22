Asian Games medallist stalwart footballer Subhas Bhowmick passes away

-
ALSO READ
ATK Mohun Bagan beat Bengaluru FC 2-0 in AFC Cup group match
ISL: Big difference between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, says Jose Diaz
Sandesh Jhingan joins HNK Sibenik, to play in Croatia's top tier league
ISL: Hyderabad FC go on top after 2-2 draw with ATK Mohun Bagan
All to play for as Bengaluru FC face Bashundhara Kings in AFC Cup
-
Legendary former India footballer and celebrated coach Subhas Bhowmick died after prolonged illness in the wee hours of Saturday, according to family sources.
The former India mid-fielder, who was part of the 1970 Asian Games bronze medal-winning member, was suffering from kidney and diabetes related ailments for a long time and breathed his last around 3.30 am, said a family source.
He was 72 years.
"He had to undergo dialysis regularly for about three and half months. He also underwent bypass surgery about 23 years ago. Recently, he was admitted to a private hospital in Ekbalpur with a chest infection," he said.
After hanging up his boots, Bhowmick quickly switched to coaching making his debut on the field as the coach of Mohun Bagan before joining East Bengal where he became most successful guiding red and gold to the ASEAN Cup title in 2003.
Bhowmick also coached East Bengal to successive National league titles and replicated the success with Churchill Brothers as its technical director as he was known as the 'Jose Mourinho' of Kolkata Maidan.
A muscular right winger, he shook the opponent's defence with his powerful dribbling skills as he ruled the Maidan for almost a decade after making his debut at the tender age of 19 years from the Rajasthan Club.
After playing one season for East Bengal, Bhowmick joined the rival club Mohun Bagan where he played there for three years and returned to the red-and-gold brigade.
For India, he was part of the Asian Games-bronze medal winning squad in 1970 as he also represented the country in the next edition in 1974.
He also scored a hat-trick against the Philippines in the Merdeka Cup in 1971.
His career was also marred with controversy as he was arrested after being found guilty in bribery case and was jailed back in 2005.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor