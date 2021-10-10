Australia beat India by 14 runs in 3rd women's T20 final

Australia beat India by 14 runs in the third and final T20 Women's International on Sunday to seal the multi-format series by 11-5 points.

All three formats have been clubbed together and India after losing WODI series by 1-2 margin, lost the WT20I 0-2.

Sent in to bat, ppener Beth Monney (61) and Tahlia McGrath (44) top-scored as Australia scored a decent 149 for five.

For India, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/37), Renuka Singh (1/23), Pooja Vastrakar (1/24) and off-spinner Deepti Sharma (1/24) were the wicket-takers.

Chasing the total, Smriti Mandhana scored 49-ball 52 but India kept losing wickets to eventually manage only 135 for 6 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Brief Scores:



Australia Women: 149 for 5 in 20 overs. (B Mooney 61, T McGrath 44; R Gaikwad 2/37).

India women: 135 for 6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 52; Nicola Carey 2/42).

