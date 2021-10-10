Australia beat India by 14 runs in 3rd women's T20 final

-
Australia beat India by 14 runs in the third and final T20 Women's International on Sunday to seal the multi-format series by 11-5 points.
All three formats have been clubbed together and India after losing WODI series by 1-2 margin, lost the WT20I 0-2.
Sent in to bat, ppener Beth Monney (61) and Tahlia McGrath (44) top-scored as Australia scored a decent 149 for five.
For India, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/37), Renuka Singh (1/23), Pooja Vastrakar (1/24) and off-spinner Deepti Sharma (1/24) were the wicket-takers.
Chasing the total, Smriti Mandhana scored 49-ball 52 but India kept losing wickets to eventually manage only 135 for 6 in their stipulated 20 overs.
Brief Scores:
Australia Women: 149 for 5 in 20 overs. (B Mooney 61, T McGrath 44; R Gaikwad 2/37).
India women: 135 for 6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 52; Nicola Carey 2/42).
