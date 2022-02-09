Australia's T20I mini-series against New Zealand abandoned

-
ALSO READ
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
Storm drenches Southern California with heavy rain; rescue efforts on
Heavy overnight rains leave 2 dead in submerged car in California
Bill Clinton in hospital for non-Covid-related infection but 'on the mend'
California to require Covid vaccine booster shots for health care workers
-
New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Australia on Wednesday agreed to abandon the upcoming T20 mini-series, scheduled to be played in Napier next month.
The short, four day long series, set down for McLean Park, Napier on March 17, 18 and 20, was initially arranged on the basis of the New Zealand Government's plan to relax restrictions at the trans-Tasman border.
However, with those plans now substantially delayed, and no MIQ accommodation available for the Australian side on their scheduled arrival into New Zealand, NZC has been given no choice but to abandon the series.
As a consequence of this (and given the cancellations would have left the Hawke's Bay region with a substantially reduced international programme) the BLACKCAPS-Netherlands T20 on March 25, previously scheduled for Bay Oval, Tauranga, will now be played at Napier's McLean Park.
NZC chief executive David White said the move to call off the tour was inevitable given the restrictions at the border.
"At the time we scheduled the visit there was a lot of hope that the trans-Tasman border would be open for those who met the right criteria. However, the advent of Omicron has, unfortunately, changed everything at the border, and has made it impossible for us to continue with the series," he said in an official release.
"It's disappointing - but we know it's the same for businesses and individuals and other sports, and we're grateful for the international schedule we have," he added.
White noted the series was a late addition to the New Zealand summer schedule and expressed his thanks to CA for their support, and their attempts to assist with the season.
The remainder of the home international summer remains unaffected.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor