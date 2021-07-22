Australia shocks Argentina 2-0 in men's Olympic soccer

Two-time Olympic men's soccer champion was stunned 2-0 by in their opening game at the Tokyo Games on Thursday.

In its first Olympic game since 2008, took the lead through Lachlan Wales' tap-in the 14th minute at the Sapporo Dome.

Marco Tilio secured the victory in the 80th, just a minute after coming off the bench.

is top of Group C ahead Egypt and Spain, who drew 0-0 in the other game.

The Argentines won Olympic gold in 2004 and 2008. Australia's best showing was fourth place in 1992.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)