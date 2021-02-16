Australian Open: Naomi Osaka crushes Hsieh, sails into semi-finals

-
ALSO READ
Australian Open: Japan's Naomi Osaka sails into third round
US Open champ Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open due to hamstring injury
US Open: Japan celebrates Osaka but sponsors cautious about her activism
Tennis players mull competition or rest at start of new season
Australian Open: Thiem cruises to second round after beating Kukushkin
-
Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing Australian Open after overpowering Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh on Tuesday.
The three-time Grand Slam champion Osaka defeated Hsieh in two consecutive sets and sealed a comfortable victory in 66 minutes at Rod Laver Arena. The world number three smashed seven aces in her dominating victory to extend the winning streak to 19 matches.
In the other women's singles quarter-finals, American tennis player Serena Williams will face Romanian Simona Halep later today.
Serena defeated Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday to book her quarter-finals berth.
In the men's singles, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Germany's Alexander Zverev later in the day while Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal will face Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday.
Nadal booked his 13th Australian Open quarterfinal berth after defeating Italy's Fabio Fognini on Monday. The Australian Open 2009 champion surged past Fognini 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to keep alive his hopes of winning a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam.
On the other hand, Djokovic progressed to the quarter-finals of the tournament after a victory over Milos Raonic on Sunday.
Djokovic secured a 7-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Raonic, and with this, the World No. 1 became only the second man (after Roger Federer) to record 300 match wins at the four Grand Slam championships.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor