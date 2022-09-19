Bajrang Punia becomes 1st Indian to win 4 medals at World Wrestling C'ships

Ace grappler became the only Indian to claim four medals at the World Championships by clinching a bronze in the current edition, here on Sunday.

Bajrang, who won a bronze in last year's Tokyo Olympics, eked out a close 11-9 win on points over Sebastian C Rivera of Puerto Rico in one of the the bronze medal bouts in the 65 kg category.

Bajrang, who lost to John Michael Diakomihalis of USA in the quarterfinals, qualified for the bronze medal contest through repechage round where he defeated Vazgen Tevanyan of Armenia 7-6 by points.

It is Bajrang's third bronze at the worlds. The celebrated Indian wrestler had earlier won a bronze at in 2013, silver in 2018 and bronze in 2019.

India had fielded a 30-member team for the ongoing World Championships but produced a below-par performance, securing just two medals.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya had crashed out early and failed to secure a podium finish.

Besides Bajrang, Vinesh Phogat won her second World Championship bronze medal in the women's 53kg category.

Vinesh had defeated Emma Malmgren of Sweden 8-0 to claim the bronze here.

