Bangladesh Cricket Board allows its players to participate in IPL 2021

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 auction: Coulter-Nile not surprised by IPL his franchise' decision
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals appoints Kumar Sangakkara as director of cricket
IPL 2021 players' auction: Here is the full list of batsmen, all-rounders
Final chance for domestic players to impress in Mushtaq knock-outs
Opting out of IPL 2021 auction was a very difficult decision: Joe Root
-
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has allowed its players to participate in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) even though the lucrative T20 league is likely to clash with their internationals assignments.
The board has decided to give its players No Objection Certificates (NOC) for the cash-rich tournament.
"We will give NOC to Mustafizur (Rahman) if he applies for it. We have given NOC to Shakib (Al Hasan) and it will be the same for Mustafizur," Akram Khan, chairman of BCB's cricket operations told reporters here on Friday.
"The board has decided that whoever asks for the NOC, we will give because there is no point in insisting someone who is not willing to play (for the national team)," he said.
Bangladesh are due to play a Test series against Sri Lanka next month followed by a three-match ODI series in May. But the fixtures have not been finalised yet.
Fast bowler Mustafizur was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1 crore, while star all-rounder Shakib was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3.2 crore.
Mustafizur and Shakib are the only two Bangladesh players in the IPL, which is scheduled to start in the second week of April.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor