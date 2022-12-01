Brazil coach Tite sends message of support to Pele from World Cup

coach Tite sent a message of support to Pel from the World Cup on Thursday.

Pel was hospitalised on Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor, his daughter Kely Nascimento said.

She added that there was "no emergency" concerning her 82-year-old father's health.

"We all want to wish good health to Pel," Tite said in Qatar a day before Brazil's next match against Cameroon.

Brazil, seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, reached the round of 16 after two group matches. The team needs a draw against Cameroon to finish first in Group G.

"(Pel) is our biggest extraterrestrial representative," Tite joked.

Pel was listed in stable condition after arriving at the hospital "for a reevaluation of the chemotherapeutic treatment of the tumor."



The hospital said the former great "has full control of his vital functions" and was not taken to intensive or semi-intensive care units for treatment.



Iran’s team receives subdued welcome

Iran’s national soccer team received a subdued welcome home after its World Cup defeat against the US, a match played against the backdrop of ongoing anti-government protests in Iran. The players returned to Iran late on Wednesday, a day their 1-0 loss.

