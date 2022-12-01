LATEST NEWS
You are here: Home » Sports Â» FIFA World Cup Â» News
Fifa World Cup, Live Score: Belgium got two minutes plus added time to goal
Business Standard

Brazil coach Tite sends message of support to Pele from World Cup

Pel was hospitalised on Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor, his daughter Kely Nascimento said

Topics
Brazil | Pele | FIFA World Cup 2022

AP  |  Doha 

Croatiaâ€™s Luka Modric (right) in action with Belgiumâ€™s Leander Dendoncker (Photo: Reuters)
Croatiaâ€™s Luka Modric (right) in action with Belgiumâ€™s Leander Dendoncker (Photo: Reuters)

Brazil coach Tite sent a message of support to Pel from the World Cup on Thursday.

Pel was hospitalised on Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor, his daughter Kely Nascimento said.

She added that there was "no emergency" concerning her 82-year-old father's health.

"We all want to wish good health to Pel," Tite said in Qatar a day before Brazil's next match against Cameroon.

Brazil, seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, reached the round of 16 after two group matches. The team needs a draw against Cameroon to finish first in Group G.

"(Pel) is our biggest extraterrestrial representative," Tite joked.

Pel was listed in stable condition after arriving at the hospital "for a reevaluation of the chemotherapeutic treatment of the tumor."

The hospital said the former great "has full control of his vital functions" and was not taken to intensive or semi-intensive care units for treatment.
 

Iran’s team receives subdued welcome
 
Iran’s national soccer team received a subdued welcome home after its World Cup defeat against the US, a match played against the backdrop of ongoing anti-government protests in Iran. The players returned to Iran late on Wednesday, a day their 1-0 loss.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Brazil

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 22:26 IST

`