Brilliant game of cricket: Tendulkar, Sehwag hail NZ after semis win

Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag heaped praises on the New Zealand team following their maiden semi-final win in the T20 World Cup.
Daryl Mitchell's superb unbeaten fifty fired New Zealand into their first-ever ICC men's T20 World Cup final following a thrilling win over England on Wednesday.
While Mitchell anchored the New Zealand chase, Jimmy Neesham blasted 27 from 11 to turn the tide in the Kiwis' favour.
Tendulkar said New Zealand won hearts along with winning the game and praised Mitchell and Neesham for their gutsy knocks.
"What a brilliant game of cricket. #NewZealand once again winning hearts along with winning the game. Great knock by Mitchell who was well supported by Conway & Neesham. Bairstow's incident at the ropes reminded me of what happened with Boult in the 2019 finals. Kudos to NZ," Tendulkar tweeted.
Sehwag also lauded New Zealand's performance and termed Neesham's knock as the "gamechanger".
"Best game of the World Cup. Wow Daryll Mitchell. Jimmy Neesham the gamechanger. New Zealand simply sensational. Congratulations on reaching the finals New Zealand," Sehwag wrote on Koo.
Chasing 167, the Kiwis were on the back foot when key duo Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson were dismissed by Chris Woakes inside the first three overs of New Zealand's innings.
But Mitchell and Devon Conway steadied the ship by adding 82 for the third wicket before Neesham smashed 27 from 11 to turn the tide in his side's favour.
