BWF: Sindhu loses women's single finals to An Seyoung, settles for silver

-
ALSO READ
Olympics 2021: Badminton full schedule, match time, live telecast in India
Euro Cup 2021: Denmark thrashes Wales 4-0, enters quarter-finals
P V Sindhu beats South Korea's Sim Yujin, enters Indonesia Open semifinal
PV Sindhu reaches quarter-finals of Indonesia Masters badminton tournament
Sindhu aiming for historic 2nd successive medal, others target breakthrough
-
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu settled for a silver medal after going down meekly to South Korea's An Seyoung 16-21 12-21 in the summit clash of the BWF World Tour Finals here on Sunday.
The reigning world champion Indian ace had no answer to the in-form world number six Korean, who dictated terms from the word go.
On the day, An was brilliant in net play as well as with her baseline game, never allowing the two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler to make a comeback into the match that lasted only 39 minutes.
Seyoung had come into the season-ending tournament with back-to-back titles in the Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open and had also beaten Sindhu in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open in October.
This was Sindhu's third final appearance in the tournament. She had won the title in 2018 to become the only Indian to achieve the feat.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor