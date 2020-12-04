Check Australia vs India 1st T20 live streaming, match, toss timing details

Team India would aim to continue its dominance in the shortest format of the game when Virat Kohli's men locks horns with Australia's cricket team in the first T20 International of three-match series at Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Friday. In its last T20 bilateral series, whitewashed New Zealand 5-0 early this year.

When 1st T20 will take place?



The IND vs AUS 1st T20 will take place on December 4, Friday.

Where will the AUS vs IND 1st T20 be played?



The venue for Australia vs India 1st ODI is Manuka Oval, Canberra.

What will be the match timings for IND vs AUS 1st T20I match?



The first T20 International match between and will begin at 1:40 pm IST or 7:10 pm Australian time.

At what time IND vs AUS 1st T20 live toss will take place?



The live toss for first T20 International between and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 1:10 pm IST or 6:40 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs AUS cricket match live in India?



The Australia vs India 1st T20 will be telecast live on the Sony SIX HD/SD, Sony TEN 1 HD/SD in English commentary while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD in Hindi.

How to live stream the 1st T20I in India?



You can watch the live streaming of IND vs AUS match on Sony Liv app and website.

How to watch India vs Australia 1st T20 free in India?



Doordarshan will live telecast the AUS vs IND live match on DD National and DD Sports (but not on cable network).

How to live steam IND vs AUS 1st T20 for free?



Airtel subscribers can watch the match free on airtel xtream app and website by simply signing in from their phone numbers.