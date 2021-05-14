Covid-19: Mike Hussey tests negative, Wriddhiman Saha tests positive again

For Australia batsman and CSK batting coach Michael Hussey has recovered from COVID-19 and is likely to fly back home on Sunday where he will be doing his quarantine.

Meanwhile, India Test keeper has again tested positive and remains in isolation with an eye on joining the squad bio-bubble in Mumbai on May 25.

Both Hussey and Saha had first tested positive during the now suspended IPL.

"Hussey has returned with negative RT-PCR results and has recovered well. We haven't yet decided when he is going to fly back and which route he will take -- Maldives or Australia," CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan told PTI on Friday.

Save Hussey, the other Australians including current players, commentators, coaches and support staff in the IPL took a detour to Maldives where they have quarantined and will be flying back to Australia by Sunday.

In case of Saha, he will continue to be in quarantine after one of his two tests came positive.

"My quarantine period is still not over. Out of the wo tests done, 1 was negative and other one came as positive. Otherwise I am doing much better. Requesting everyone not to spread misleading stories/information without whole context," the player posted his statement on Twitter.

