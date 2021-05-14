Covid-19: Mike Hussey tests negative, Wriddhiman Saha tests positive again

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained and released by CSK
IPL 2021 auction: Complete list of players retained and released by SRH
Chennai Super Kings' batting coach Hussey tests positive for Covid-19 again
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
IPL 2021 mini auction: Available purse, remaining player slots of all teams
-
For Australia batsman and CSK batting coach Michael Hussey has recovered from COVID-19 and is likely to fly back home on Sunday where he will be doing his quarantine.
Meanwhile, India Test keeper Wriddhiman Saha has again tested positive and remains in isolation with an eye on joining the squad bio-bubble in Mumbai on May 25.
Both Hussey and Saha had first tested positive during the now suspended IPL.
"Hussey has returned with negative RT-PCR results and has recovered well. We haven't yet decided when he is going to fly back and which route he will take -- Maldives or Australia," CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan told PTI on Friday.
Save Hussey, the other Australians including current players, commentators, coaches and support staff in the IPL took a detour to Maldives where they have quarantined and will be flying back to Australia by Sunday.
In case of Saha, he will continue to be in quarantine after one of his two tests came positive.
"My quarantine period is still not over. Out of the wo tests done, 1 was negative and other one came as positive. Otherwise I am doing much better. Requesting everyone not to spread misleading stories/information without whole context," the Sunrisers Hyderabad player posted his statement on Twitter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor