LIVE: IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH - Can Dhoni turn the fortunes of Chennai?

At CSK vs SRH toss, both the captains will look to bat first given team batting first has won 8 out of 10 matches at Dubai. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Sunrisers Hyderabad, SRH, IPL 2020
Coach of SRH Trevor Bayliss and Captain David warner at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 11th October 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In the first reverse fixture of Indian Premier league 2020 (IPL 2020), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International cricket stadium today. When the two teams clashed in IPL 2020 on October 2, SRH defeated CSK in a nail-biter thriller.
 
Currently, Hyderabad is on fifth position on points table while Chennai at seventh position. If SRH won today’s game, it will pip Kolkata Knight Riders to 4rth position.

Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
 
CSK vs SRH Live toss updates: The coin flip between Chennai’s MS Dhoni and Hyderabad’s Warner will take place at 7 pm IST. The toss winning captain would look to bat first at Dubai as team batting first has won eight out of 10 matches. Team batting second has won two matches, one by CSK and the other by Rajasthan Royals.
 
CSK vs SRH playing 11: Both the teams are not likely to make any changes in their playing 11s.
 
IPL live score: CSK vs SRH full scorecard
 
 

Chennai vs Hyderabad live streaming
 
The SRH vs CSK live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
 
Follow CSK vs SRH live match updates here

