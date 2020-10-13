- Wipro Q2 PAT down 3.4% YoY at Rs 2,465.7 cr; announces Rs 9,500 cr buyback
LIVE: IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH - Can Dhoni turn the fortunes of Chennai?
At CSK vs SRH toss, both the captains will look to bat first given team batting first has won 8 out of 10 matches at Dubai. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here
IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings | Sunrisers Hyderabad
Coach of SRH Trevor Bayliss and Captain David warner at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 11th October 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Currently, Hyderabad is on fifth position on points table while Chennai at seventh position. If SRH won today’s game, it will pip Kolkata Knight Riders to 4rth position.
CSK vs SRH Live toss updates: The coin flip between Chennai’s MS Dhoni and Hyderabad’s Warner will take place at 7 pm IST. The toss winning captain would look to bat first at Dubai as team batting first has won eight out of 10 matches. Team batting second has won two matches, one by CSK and the other by Rajasthan Royals.
CSK vs SRH playing 11: Both the teams are not likely to make any changes in their playing 11s.
Chennai vs Hyderabad live streaming
The SRH vs CSK live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
