CWG 2022: President lauds Sreeshankar for India's 1st ever long jump medal

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday applauded Murali Sreeshankar for winning silver in long jump at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Droupadi Murmu (File photo: PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday applauded Murali Sreeshankar for winning silver in long jump at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said his path-breaking achievement will inspire countless Indians, especially the youth.

Sreeshankar clinched the silver in men's long jump event on Thursday.

"Congratulations to Sreeshankar for winning silver in long jump at #CommonweathGames. Your long leap has brought India's first ever medal for this event in Commonwealth Games. This pathbreaking achievement will inspire countless Indians, especially the youth," Murmu tweeted.

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 10:15 IST

