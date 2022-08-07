CWG 2022: Sensational Sindhu enters women's singles final in badminton

-
ALSO READ
Commonwealth Games, Day 10: India full Schedule - Sunday, August 6
CWG 2022 Day 5 Highlights: Gold in Lawn Bowls, TT; IND lose Badminton final
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5: India medal contenders to watch out for
Commonwealth Games, Day 5: India full Schedule - Tuesday, August 2
Commonwealth Games, Day 9: India's full Schedule - Saturday, August 6
-
Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu stayed on course for an elusive gold medal after progressing to her second successive women's singles final at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.
The 27-year-old Indian rode on her superior technical superiority to outwit Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 in a 49-minute contest.
A former world champion, Sindhu, who has a silver and a bronze from the 2018 and 2014 editions, was clearly the better player on display as she kept a firm grip on the match.
Sindhu seemed a bit restricted in her movement with the achilles of her left leg strapped. The Singaporean played some good-looking shots to make it 8-4 early on but she was callous to allow the Indian draw level.
Sindhu entered the break with a two-point lead after producing a straight drop.
The Indian depended on her technical acumen, producing the right shots at the right time to keep moving ahead.
Yeo Jia Min was too erratic to put any pressure on the Indian, who moved to 19-12 with a perfect net shot.
The Singaporean used her cross court slices to trouble the Indian, making her move diagonally to reduce the gap to 16-19. But a forehand return going to net from her gave Sindhu three game points, and she converted it on the third attempt.
Yeo made a good start once again after the change of ends, but Sindhu reeled off five straight points to again draw parity.
It turned into a seesaw battle after that with the two playing some intense rallies, but Sindhu ensured she had her nose ahead at the interval as she unleashed a straight down-the-line smash.
A wide return and one going to net put Sindhu two points away from the final. Then Yeo going long gave Sindhu five match points. She squandered two before unleashing a pitch-perfect body smash to secure her place in the final.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor