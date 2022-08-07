Next target is Asian Games, 2024 Olympics: Naveen after clinching CWG gold

-
ALSO READ
CWG 2022 Day-2 Highlights: Chanu clinches gold; Bindyarani gets silver
CWG 2022 Day 7 Highlights: Sudhir, Sreeshankar shine with historic medals
CWG 2022 Day 5 Highlights: Gold in Lawn Bowls, TT; IND lose Badminton final
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5: India medal contenders to watch out for
Commonwealth Games, Day 5: India full Schedule - Tuesday, August 2
-
After clinching the gold medal in the Men's Freestyle 74kg category final, Naveen said that he will focus on performing better in Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics.
Indian wrestler Naveen won the gold medal in the Men's Freestyle 74kg category final after defeating Pakistan's Muhammad Sharif Tahir in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.
He defeated Muhammad Sharif Tahir at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday.
"I'm very happy that I won a gold medal for the country. I prepared well & executed it. I played without any pressure and felt happy to beat a Pakistani player. My next target is Asian Games and 2024 Olympics," Naveen told ANI.
Naveen sealed a 9-0 victory by points against Tahir in the gold medal match and clinched India's third gold of the day at the CWG.
Naveen was dominant in the first period and did not let his opponent take any points. The Indian grappler took a 2-0 lead in the first period by pinning his opponent.
In the final three minutes, Naveen managed to hold his ground with a powerful grip on his opponent, pinning and rolling the Pakistani wrestler in the ring to walk away with a gold medal.
So far, Indian athletes have won 40 medals, 13 golds, 11 silvers and 16 bronze, at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor