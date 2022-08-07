Next target is Asian Games, 2024 Olympics: Naveen after clinching CWG gold

After clinching the gold medal in the Men's Freestyle 74kg category final, Naveen said that he will focus on performing better in and 2024 Paris Olympics.

Indian wrestler Naveen won the gold medal in the Men's Freestyle 74kg category final after defeating Pakistan's Muhammad Sharif Tahir in the ongoing 2022.

He defeated Muhammad Sharif Tahir at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday.

"I'm very happy that I won a gold medal for the country. I prepared well & executed it. I played without any pressure and felt happy to beat a Pakistani player. My next target is and 2024 Olympics," Naveen told ANI.

Naveen sealed a 9-0 victory by points against Tahir in the gold medal match and clinched India's third gold of the day at the CWG.

Naveen was dominant in the first period and did not let his opponent take any points. The Indian grappler took a 2-0 lead in the first period by pinning his opponent.

In the final three minutes, Naveen managed to hold his ground with a powerful grip on his opponent, pinning and rolling the Pakistani wrestler in the ring to walk away with a gold medal.

So far, Indian athletes have won 40 medals, 13 golds, 11 silvers and 16 bronze, at the 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)