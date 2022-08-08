CWG Day 10: Golds in boxing, triple jump; heartbreak in cricket, and more

India bagged five gold medals on Day 10 of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, as three of them came in . While India women's cricket team suffered a loss against Australia at the 2022 and settled for a silver medal.





Out of four Indian boxers who competed for gold on Day 10, three of them — Nitu Ghanghas, Amit Panghal, and Nikhat Zareen — won gold, while Sagar Ahlawat had to settle for silver.

On the other hand, the Indian women’s cricket team lost a close final to Australia by nine runs even as Harmanpreet Kaur’s scored 65 runs off 43 balls.



Eldhose Paul created history on the penultimate day of the 2022 by winning the nation's first-ever gold in the men's triple jump. However, Pravin Chithravel missed out on a medal in the category after finishing fourth. While Paul jumped 17.03 meters to win gold on Sunday, Abdulla Aboobacker finished second with 17.03 metres to win a silver for India in the men's triple jump.

In the Men’s 10,000 metres Race Walk, Sandeep Kumar won a bronze with a personal best timing of 39 minutes.



Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Amoj Jacob in the Men's 4x400m Relay finished seventh after clocking 3:05.51 in the final. Meanwhile, Indian Women’s 4x100 M Relay team of Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Srabani Nanda, and Jyothi Yarraji finished fifth with a timing of 43.81 Seconds.



Annu Rani won bronze in the Women’s Javelin Throw Final after she threw a distance of 60.00 meters. However, in Men's Javelin Throw Final, Dp Manu and Rohit Yadav finish fifth and sixth respectively.



Another gold medal was brought home by duo Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula in Table Tennis Mixed Doubles.





Sathiyan lost in the Table Tennis Men’s Singles semi-final on Sunday against Pitchford of England. He will now play for bronze on Day 11.

Meanwhile, in the Table Tennis Men's Double, Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan settled for silver after they lost to England's Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall.

In hockey, the Indian women's team won a bronze medal in a match against New Zealand.

duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand edged past New Zealand to bring home bronze in their Commonwealth debut. On the other hand, marched into the women's singles finals after defeating Jia Min Yeo.

Lakhsya Sen stormed into his maiden finals in men's singles after defeating Jia Heng Teh. However, player Kidambi Srikanth settled for bronze in straight sets victory at the 2022.

Badminton duo Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty qualified for the final of Men's doubles, after beating Chan Peng Soon and Tan Kian Meng of Malaysia.