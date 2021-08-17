Delhi govt school to be renamed after Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya

A Delhi government school in Adarsh Nagar area will now be renamed after its alumnus and Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.

Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya was today welcomed at his school in Adarsh Nagar. It was an emotional moment for his teachers. The government has decided that the school will now be named as Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya, Sisodia tweeted.

Dahiya (23) made his debut in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and won a silver medal in He is the second Indian to get a silver medal in at the Olympic.

