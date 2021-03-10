Dock players' money if they want break from England duty: Boycott

-
ALSO READ
Chakravarthy fails fitness test, Natarajan at NCA with shoulder niggle
India vs England 1st T20: Big crowd likely at Motera Stadium on March 12
IND vs ENG 1st Test: Don't want to single out only spinners, says Root
1st Test: India may recall improbable 2008 win vs ENG for motivation today
Ind vs Eng: Axar Patel recovers, available for selection for second Test
-
England players should be docked money from their salaries if they want to go home on a break from national duty, said former captain Geoffrey Boycott. He said that England's players would never take a break from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and so they should not be allowed to do the same while playing for the national team.
Boycott's comments come amidst widespread criticism aimed at England's rotation policy during their four-match Test series against India, which they lost 3-1. The defeat also ruled them out of contention for a spot in the final of the World Test Championship.
"England messed up with a rotation policy in India and must stop treating players in a namby-pamby way. If players want to go home for a break from England duty, dock their money. Better still, don't select them unless they can agree to be available for a whole series," wrote Boycott in The Daily Telegraph.
England head coach Chris Silverwood said in a press conference during the series that it is hard to tell players not to play in the IPL. "It is very difficult to say to the players that 'no, you can't play IPL'. You can't say no if you just see the numbers. IPL is a marquee cricket event in the T20 world and so it's difficult," Silverwood had said.
However, Boycott said that players owe the national team because it is only when they perform for England that the IPL teams come calling.
"Players seem to forget the IPL would not come calling for them if they had not performed for England first. So, they owe a debt of gratitude and loyalty to put their country first. I would never stop them from earning that but not by missing games for England to do it," said Boycott.
"Players leave England's bio-secure bubble over mental health issues. But I bet you will not see any of our players leaving the IPL because they miss their wife, girlfriend or kids," he said.
--IANS
rkm/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor