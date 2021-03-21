Early to talk about how our batting line-up will look like in T20 WC: Rohit

-
ALSO READ
India outplay England in high-scoring T20 to seal series 3-2; Kohli shines
Rohit Sharma completes 9,000 runs in T20 cricket, second Indian after Kohli
India vs England T20 series: Personal milestones on card for Kohli, Rohit
ICC ODI rankings: Kohli retains top spot; Bumrah second in bowlers list
IND vs AUS: Why Kohli will miss Rohit Sharma in limited-overs cricket?
-
India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday said it is still too early to finalise the team's batting line-up for the T20 World Cup at home later this year and skipper Virat Kohli opening alongside him in the series decider against England was only a tactical move.
Before Rohit's media interaction, Kohli said that he will open in the upcoming IPL and he would want to open with Rohit going into the T20 World Cup.
"It is long time to go for the (T20) World Cup, so early days to talk about how our batting will look like. We have to sit and analyse what suits the team the most," said Rohit after the series win.
"Today was a tactical move because we wanted to play an extra bowler and wanted to leave one batsman out. Unfortunately it was KL (Rahul) which was very tough."
India replaced an out-of-form Rahul with pacer T Natarajan for the crucial game.
"KL has been one our key players in limited overs, especially in this format. Looking at current form, the team management decided to go with the best 11. Having said that, it doesn't send any signal that KL will not be considered or anything like that. This was just for one particular game. Things might change as we go closer to World Cup."
Before the series, Kohli had said that Rohit and Rahul were India's first-choice opening pair.
"We do understand his (Rahul's) ability and his contribution at the top, what he's done for us. So, yeah, I'm not going to rule out anything or neither will I say that this is the preferred batting lineup for a World Cup.
"There is still a good amount of time left with IPL in between. And then, I'm hearing, there will be few T20s as well before the (T20) World Cup. So, you know, good enough time for us, at that point in time to judge what will be the best possible eleven for us," added Rohit.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor