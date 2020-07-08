Eng vs WI, 1st Test Day 1: First session washed out over damp outfield

JUST IN
England, West Indies take a knee ahead of 1st cricket test at Ageas Bowl
The three-match Test series between England and West Indies will be played behind closed doors and the matches will be played in Southampton and Manchester

England vs West Indies Test match at Ageas Bowl. Photo: @ICC
After a hiatus of 116 days, rain further delayed the start of international cricket and now an early lunch (5 pm IST) will be taken in the first Test between England and West Indies here at the Ageas Bowl.

Since March, no international cricket has been played due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because of this virus, whole sporting action across the world came to a grinding halt.

The three-match Test series between England and West Indies will be played behind closed doors and the matches will be played in Southampton and Manchester.

This will be the first time in the 143-year long history of Test cricket that the matches will be played without no crowds.

The England-Windies Test series will be held at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl and Lancashire's Emirates Old Trafford, which have been chosen as bio-secure venues.
